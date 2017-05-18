*Today, Thursday, May 18 on “The Real,” guest co-host Remy Ma shares how her son recently blocked her from his social media pages and the crazy things she found on his phone. The ladies reveal if they’d ever volunteer to go to jail for someone, and Remy discusses what life is really like on the inside, and her support for the women she met there.

In addition, the hosts clap back at a few internet comments and Jeannie Mai shows each of them the best poses for each of their body types.

What Remy Ma Found On Her Son’s Phone

“The Real” On Women In Prison

Remy Ma: I tell people all the time like everyone who’s in prison is not guilty and everyone who is walking in these streets is not innocent. And you meet some people, and a lot of times people make mistakes. And they are punished for a long long time. I have this one woman that I met and she’s so smart. And she’s been in prison for like twenty plus years. And it’s like… life without parole. So that means she can’t even get married and maybe even just have someone that you know, could be with her through the whole time. And some people may feel like, “Oh whatever she did, that’s what she gets.” But people change, you’re not the same person when you’re thirty or when you’re thirty-five that you were when you were eighteen, nineteen or twenty. And it’s really sad when you see people that are just suffering, so when I go through my everyday life, I’m just not like, “Hey, I’m home!” Like it’s always in the back of my mind that some people that I care about are in really bad situations that they’re still there.

Loni Love: I do a lot of stand up comedy for women in prison and um you know, it’s some great women in there and we just try to give them encouragement. And I think you are a shining example of somebody that can do it: come out and keep doing your thing, so we commend you for that.

[The Real audience claps.]

