*On Monday, May 15, Grammy nominated rapper Remy Ma kicks off her guest co-hosting week on “The Real” and shows why she had the last word when the dust settled between her and another certain female emcee. The ladies also discuss “Stepmom’s Day” and the importance of knowing what to do when you get pulled over, especially in today’s climate.

Plus, the hosts welcome Dancing With The Stars veteran Cheryl Burke, who explains she didn’t throw shade at Abby Miller with her recent Instagram post, and how she plans to bring a different coaching method to her students on Dance Moms.

Remy Ma Has The Last Word

Cheryl Burke On Abby Miller & Her “Dance Moms” Coaching Method

Remy Ma Has The Last Word

Loni Love: We haven’t seen you in a minute Remy and uh you know, you made some headlines since we last saw you.

Remy Ma: You can say that.

Loni: Just a few, you know. You got a few things you want to say about those headlines?

Remy: Umm…no. The dusts have settled. You know, some people don’t get that the dust has settled. But I can understand it’s kind of hard to see the dust settling when you’re in the grave under the dirt. So you know.

[The Real audience laughs.]

Remy: I’m just happy that I’m a new and improved Remy Ma. Remy Ma. Remy Martha, I’s married now. That old girl, that old Remy Ma, you know I would have been blasting still going extra hard, but…

Loni: You’ve had growth.

Remy: …I say all the time I’m petty, but there’s a thin line between petty and pathetic, you have to stop at some point.

[The Real audience claps.]

Jeannie Mai: Oh ok. And for you is it kind of like getting it off your chest and then you’re like, “I’m good.”

Remy: Yeah, I’m done after that like I said what I said and that’s it.

Watch this episode — May 15th on The Real — check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo links and credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.