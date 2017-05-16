*Today, Tuesday, May 16, “The Real“ welcomes guest co-host Remy Ma and her husband Papoose when they settle a heated debate over freezing temperatures that has them all fired up in “Loni’s Love Court.”

During “Girl Chat,” Remy divulges to the ladies that they plan on renewing their vows for their 10-year anniversary. And the hosts discuss ways to talk to your children about bullying, if going on tour is kid-friendly and how to protect your children from paparazzi.

Plus, the hosts welcome Modern Family star Nolan Gould, who admits he’s a cougar magnet and breaks out in song to apologize to his celebrity crush, actress Emma Watson, for that time he didn’t recognize her.

Papoose: And it can be a snow, a blizzard storm outside and my wife will still turn on the AC.

Loni Love: If you have a cold, does she keep the temperature low?

Papoose: Yes, ma’am. I have to seek medical attention.

[The Real audience laughs.]

Papoose: Your honor, she’s also cold herself. I have brought evidence, so you guys can see. We get to that later. But she’s cold too, but she likes to get under the covers.

Loni: All right Remy, now you stand accused of keeping the thermostat at freezing temperatures. What do you have to say for yourself?

Remy Ma: He’s lyin’. He is absolutely lying.

Loni: Why you say that?

Remy: First of all, my husband, my dear husband, he’s very prone to getting sick, so what I be trying to do is keep the germs at a minimum.

The Real hosts: [Gasp.] Oh.

Remy: So when the temperatures are stifling at us saying the thermostat set at ninety degrees, which I also brought evidence of.

Papoose: Okay, that’s fine.

Remy: It tends to create a atmosphere that creates germs and my husband can get sick. And I’m just really trying to protect him.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Oh my god, that is sweet.

[The Real audience applauds.]

Loni Love: You not only a rapper, you a scientist. That is wonderful.

Photo credit: Michael Yarish /Warner Bros. Television

