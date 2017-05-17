*On Wednesday, May 18, Remy Ma continues her week guest hosting on “The Real” and joins the ladies to discuss children vs. career, if women are so caught up in their fantasy of the perfect man that they miss out on the real thing, and whether having a big family is a thing of the past. And the hosts choose their own “liquor” names!

In addition, celebrity nail artist Natalie Minerva demonstrates how to get the looks you’ll see in the upcoming television show Claws on our very own mani cam runway, and co-hosts Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley battle it out in a round of Shoutrageous! against two lucky grand-prize winners.

Remy Ma On Career vs. Family

“The Real” Hosts Each Get Liquor Nicknames

Remy Ma On Career vs. Family

Remy Ma: I think I’m past that point in my career. When I first started it was like, “I wanna be the best, I want everyone to know that I’m dope, can’t nobody mess with me,” and then it was like, <kshhht> light bulb: this is a business. This is a brand. There’s like, you know, things that you can do, that you can’t do. And then it started turning into a job and it was not so fun so much.

Jeannie Mai: Real.

Remy: And then, also, I have a family. I have a husband. I have a son. And those are the things that are more important to me now. So, so I get it, like we were talking before…

[The Real audience applauds]

Jeannie: Spoken from the heart, man.

Adrienne Houghton: That’s real!

Remy: …about how Loni made the decision to not have children for her career and I get it because I can’t fully devote whatever I would want to do in to music and not care about anything but that because I have other things like my family that are so much more important to me. Like if this, if I never made another rap song again, I’d be ok. If I never saw my son again or my husband, I mean, just take me like, you know?

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Yeah.

Watch this episode — May 17th on The Real — check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo links and credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.