*On Wednesday, May 10, guest co-host Kelly Osbourne joins “The Real” as they share hairstyling risks, and sound off on how reality television shows like The Real Housewives franchise might not be keeping it real! Co-host Loni Love questions if certain storylines are just for the dollar signs and co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley explains why she and her sister stopped doing their reality show.

Plus, the ladies welcome Grammy winning songstress Faith Evans who performs her new single “Legacy” featuring the late Notorious B.I.G. “The First Lady of Bad Boy Records” opens up about how she felt his presence while making her King & I album, and admits she hesitated to perform in the Biggie tribute at the 1997 MTV Music Awards.

“The Real” Sounds Off On Reality TV

How Faith Evans Felt Biggie’s Presence Making Her New Album

Faith Evans Performs Her Single “Legacy”

Loni Love: I just don’t like the fact that you have African American women on a show that are putting each other down like this. I don’t like it and I don’t watch this stuff.

[The Real audience claps.]

Jeannie Mai: And I’m gonna take it even further. Can I be real? Actually on that tip, I don’t want to see that in any circle of women period.

[The Real audience claps.]

Jeannie: Because I’m sick and tired of seeing squabs between women. Why does it look like we can’t get along? And outside of this show, why do we always have to hear that they can’t along?

Loni Love: But the difference is though Jeannie that they give other women… especially white women, they give them shows. The reason why these sisters are doing what they doing if you want to be real about it; is they trying to keep that check. Okay, that’s why they doing it.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: And if we’re really gonna be real about it, for people who have done reality shows, honestly the reason why my sister and I stopped doing our reality show. One of the main reasons is because they wanted to turn us into that. We were not gonna have any part of that drama.

Loni: Speak on it.

[The Real audience cheers and claps.]

Tamera: My sister and I are all about positivity and love and especially for the African American community. But this is the issue you guys, black people fighting like that actually rate. People watch that kind of stuff. So if you don’t want to see African Americans and women and anybody fighting like that all the time, stop watching it!

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.