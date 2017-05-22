*On Monday, May 22, “The Real” kicks the week off with guest co-host Kym Whitley. The actress and comedian joins the ladies as they help co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley decide if she’s getting a puppy and when they talk about black hair profiling at the airport, Kym candidly reveals how she gets through TSA.

Plus, the hosts welcome Daytime Divas and Survivor’s Remorse star Tichina Arnold, who announces she’ll be dropping an album soon and explains why she’s a “survivor, not a star.” Also, Essence magazine west coast editor, Regina Robertson fills viewers in on what they can expect at this year’s Essence Festival.

And co-host Adrienne Houghton is joined by her husband, Israel Houghton to talk about their Besos Care Packages program and the two are in for a generous surprise.

What Is Keeping It REAL?!

Kym Whitley Wigs Out At TSA

Tichina Arnold is Dropping An Album?!

Tamera Mowry-Housley: With that amazing voice, are you ever gonna come out with an album?

Tichina Arnold: Yeah! I, I am.

[The Real audience claps and cheers.]

Tichina: I have five songs, they’re done. They are done, so I’m going to come out with a little packaged album. It’s gonna be about five or six songs and they’re beautiful songs. And you know what it is, I’m older now and now I have something to write about. I have something to sing about. I have something to tell. I have a lot of stories to tell.

Watch this episode — May 22nd on The Real

Photo links and credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

