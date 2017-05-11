*On Thursday May 11, on “The Real,” guest co-host Kelly Osbourne returns to discuss a photo that Shad Moss, aka Bow Wow, posted on Instagram and whether people “fake it” on social media to get attention. Also, the ladies chat about whether they give more closet space to their men, and if they’ve ever had a photo fail go viral.

In addition, Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross joins the girls to give some beauty tips and also to talk about her #WomanInProgress campaign.

And actress Kyla Pratt helps to demonstrate products from the Camille Rose Naturals line for managing children’s curly hair. Her daughter, Lyric and rapper The Game’s daughter, Cali, model the results!

Jeannie Mai Takes On The #BowWowChallenge

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Beauty Tips

Tracee Ellis Ross: I don’t contour. And if anything… and by the way I also don’t highlight. And do you know what I like to do? Take a wee little bit of oil and just [pats her cheekbones] right on the bone.

[The Real audience claps.]

Jeannie Mai: You’re like baby Jesus. I can’t. We’re done.

Adrienne Houghton: You don’t have to contour when you’ve got cheekbones like that.

Tracee: [pats her cheekbones] Right on the bone.

Adrienne: So good. So good.

Loni Love: Right on the cheekbone.

The Real hosts and audience: [pat their cheekbones] RIGHT ON THE BONE.

Photo links and credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

