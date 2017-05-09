*On Tuesday, May 9, “The Real” continues the week with guest co-host Kelly Osbourne. The ladies discuss comedian Chris Rock’s confession of infidelity during his standup routine, and whether they think this could be hurtful to his family.

Also, during a talk about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new relationship, Kelly makes a surprising revelation about her experience with the royal family. And the hosts chat about whether they crop friends out of photos to make their pictures look more interesting on social media!

Also, actress Bellamy Young stops by to talk about her audition for her hit show, Scandal, appearing on Lip Sync Battle, and her upcoming travel plans.

And “The Real” celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week by honoring Shawana Brown-Sanders, an exceptional 6th grade teacher from Philadelphia, PA who is in for a very special surprise.

Kelly Osbourne: I’ve spent a week in Buckingham Palace.

[The Real audience cheers and claps.]

Adrienne Houghton: What?!

Tamera Mowry-Housley: That’s so cool.

Adrienne: Okay, maybe you should ask her all the questions.

Kelly: For the Queen’s birthday, we did a play of all her favorite childhood books. And I got to play Wendy Moira Angela Darling in Peter Pan.

[The Real hosts gasp.]

Kelly: And it was really awesome. So we rehearsed all week long. So I would take a book with me ‘cause my bit was like all of ten seconds. But you had to stay on the grounds the whole time. And because I knew some of the people who worked there, I got to walk around the gardens and I watched her walk her corgis at five o’clock every day. And it was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. I felt like a real princess.

Jeannie Mai: That’s my friend you guys. That’s my friend. My friend Kelly.

Kelly: I’m calling my mom being like, “Mom, you’re never gonna believe this!”

Jeannie: This is so good…

Loni Love: Was she nice?

Kelly: They’re all so nice… Can I tell you what Prince Harry said to me the first time he met me?

Jeannie: What did he say? What did he smell like?

Kelly: Gorgeous… umm but he said to me, “Do your dogs really [bleep] all over your house?” I’m like, “That’s the first thing he’s going to say to me in my life!”

