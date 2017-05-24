+ Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Thinking About Adoption & Jeannie Mai Opens Up About Her Marriage Dilemma

*Today, Wednesday, May 24, “The Real” welcomes Ayesha Curry. The Ayesha’s Home Kitchen host chats about her new meal delivery service, what she would want her rap name to be and whose kitchen she’d love to cook in. Ayesha also shares her tips on how to save more food and toss less out.

Plus, the ladies spill the details on their real sleepover at Adrienne Houghton’s first real house. And, they reveal what gives them the best non-sexual orgasmic feelings and share some personal questions they’re anxious to have answered!

Whose Kitchen Does Ayesha Curry Want To Cook In?

Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Thinking About Adoption

Jeannie Mai Opens Up About Her Marriage Dilemma

Tamera Mowry-Housley: That was gonna be my question. “Will I have a third child?” Because I keep going…

Adrienne Houghton: The fact that you’re asking tells me yes.

Jeannie Mai: And the fact that you picked up on that, come on we know what’s gonna happen season four!

Loni Love: Exactly, we didn’t talk to each other.

[The Real audience applauds.]

Tamera: I don’t know. Some days I… but you know what… Okay, this is The Real, so I’m gonna be honest. Um I do have a feeling that I will have a third child, but I don’t think I am going to… um deliver it. I think we might adopt, that’s been heavy on my heart.

[The Real audience applauds.]

Tamera: So maybe that’s the third child.

Watch this episode — May 24th on The Real — check local listings.

