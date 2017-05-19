*On Friday, May 19, guest co-host Remy Ma wraps her up her week on “The Real!”

The rapper and reality star admits she lied to her wedding guests and joins the ladies in “Girl Chat” as they predict what their exes would say about them and how they feel about having the last word. Also, co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley reveals how she and her twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict got away with cheating in their French class.

Plus, the ladies welcome Pastor John and Aventer Gray who talk about their new OWN show “The Book Of John,” how they met and why some things don’t need miracles, but discipline.

Loni Love: What happened at your wedding?

Remy Ma: Oh at my wedding forget about it, I already knew, you know, people call it “black people time.” I already knew…

Loni: Tell black people time.

Remy: That means that you are going to be at least an hour to two hours late. You tell them twelve o’clock, they think that means 2:15.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Yeah.

Remy: So I tacked on two extra hours…

Adrienne Houghton: Smart.

Remy: …So that anyone who came late, they would still be on time. So I have to lie…I do this all the time, I have to lie about real schedules. I can’t tell people. I [chartered] two buses, so that everyone could get there. No one would have the excuse if they got lost, their gps, nothing. And people were still late getting to the bus. Like seriously, it was ridiculous.

[The Real audience laughs.]

Remy: I missed three of the hours of the time that I would have had enjoying my wedding because KEY people were late. And we couldn’t just go on without them. And…it’s annoying, it really really like dampened my day.

