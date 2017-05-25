*On Thursday, May 25, it’s a 3LW reunion on “The Real” when co-host Adrienne Houghton apologizes to fellow former member Naturi Naughton, as they relive their girl group days. The Power actress also explains what really happened at the recent NAACP Image Awards and why she’s enjoying her pregnancy.

Plus, the hosts discuss if huge secrets are a burden, if being lazy is a good thing and if they’re in favor of a new kind of bodyguard! They also debate if there’s a difference between impressions and acting, when they conveniently impersonate a fellow co-host’s dance moves.

Adrienne Houghton: I think it’s crazy ‘cause when I look at you, I really think about my teen years. We literally grew up together in bunk beds in New Jersey.

Naturi Naughton: We did. We did.

Adrienne: And I thank God for the time that I got to actually talk to you a few years back, we had seen each other at an Us Weekly party.

Naturi: I remember that… it was like years ago.

Adrienne: See, years ago. And we sat down and we talked everything out. And I was able to apologize to you if ever, you know, there was a lot that went on in that time that now looking back it’s like we were so young and it was crazy.

Naturi: Yeah.

Adrienne: And that I genuinely from the bottom of my heart never meant any harm towards you.

Naturi: Thank you.

Adrienne: And that I think you’re talented and beautiful.

Naturi: Thank you.

Adrienne: And yeah. No, we had that moment together, privately, you know.

[The Real audience applauds.]

Naturi: Yeah, no. It was… it was crazy ‘cause when you know, going through what I went through with the group, it wasn’t easy, it was a hard time. And everything with being a teenager and being criticized, I went through a time, where I didn’t really think I could make it. And I appreciate your apology because it’s just humility. And at it the end of the day, we have to love and support each other.

[The Real audience applauds.]

Naturi: It’s not an easy business and we have to uplift, particularly young girls.

Adrienne: And I think looking back, a lot of that was fear. There was so much fear put in us and just all around and that when we look back we were like…

Naturi: Oh girl, I know!

Adrienne: Exactly.

Naturi: They had me scared, they had you scared. But the truth is we were kids and you know, the adults in the situation you know, did what they did. But thank God I’m here.

Adrienne: Yes.

Naturi: And we’re just you know, living life and moving forward.

Photo links and credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

