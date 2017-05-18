*This past Mother’s Day weekend brought out classic 70’g group Cameo who honored all mothers as they closed out the Thixotix ‘Thix in the City III’ Mother’s Day Extravaganza fashion show and concert this past Saturday at the Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro, California.

Still performing in their 40th year, Cameo’s lead singer Larry Blackmon proved he still has what it takes to rock a show with his blustering, high-pitched voice combined with his signature, bright red codpiece.

Although not moving nearly to the degree that he did during Cameo’s heyday in the late 80s, Blackmon still called the shots stating, “Good music never gets old,” just before entering his classic hit, ‘Candy.’

Blackmon seems to refuse to abandon the look he has maintained since the band’s inception back in the early 70s with the high top fade, large black glasses, red codpiece, and black leather pants.

The other members of the band matched this unique look, including the shiny guitarist who sported a silver mask and matching chrome tire-rim styled guitar that he played magnificently. The Bassist sported a kilt and knee high platform boots.

Those three pranced around the stage being backed up by the two other singers that made up Cameo’s current ranks, each sporting a classic rhythm and blues silk shirt. The two singers had no problem belting out the harmonies for many of lesser-known Cameo hits.

Although the beginning of the show seemed lackluster, coming on the heels of high profile black woman styling in fashions that took a back seat to their confidence and stature, Cameo came back to life once they abandoned their B-side tracks and began playing their more popular songs beginning with ‘Flirt’ and ‘Back and Forth.’

The models of Thixotix commanded all attention when they stepped out onto the stage, opening the show with hips swinging fashions and uplifting Don Cornelius and his Soul Train Legacy that included several video tributes to the Soul Train Dancers and the culture that they created and uplifted.

The surprise of the night came when the impromptu Soul Train line brought much laughter and fun as the audience reminisced about the 70s style and the dances that followed those times.

Overall, the night ended with the Thixotix models coming out from back stage and joining the audience in dance and singing along with Cameo as they sung ‘Word Up’ to a cheering crowd.

For more information on the Thixotix modeling troupe or for information on upcoming Thixotix events, call (310) 493-6006 or visit www.thixotix.com.