*Comedian Tiffany Haddish, the breakout actress from NBC’s “The Carmichael Show,” has landed a lead role opposite Tracy Morgan in his untitled TBS comedy series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The single-camera comedy created by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri was developed at FX, but ordered straight to series at TBS following a multiple-network bidding war. TBS ended up edging out Comedy Central for the win.

TBS has ordered 10 episodes of the untitled show, which it says will capture Morgan’s stand-up persona while also serving as a commentary on race relations, the Gen X/Millennial gap and the American penal system.

Below is the new logline:

After being released on good behavior from a 15-year prison stint, Tray is shocked to see just how much the world has changed in his absence. Returning to his newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, Tray discovers that his former girlfriend has married an affable, successful white man, who is helping raise his twin sons that he never knew existed. Wanting nothing more than to connect with his kids, but having neither the money to support them nor himself, Tracy falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet while treading on unfamiliar territory.

Haddish will play Tray’s girlfriend. At first, she is heartbroken when he breaks up with her while in prison, hoping to spare her a long and hopeless wait. But when Tray is released 15 years later, he finds that Shay has transformed from a tough street girl to an ultra-refined socialite now married to a white man, who is the antithesis of Tray.

The casting comes ahead of the May 31 season three return of “The Carmichael Show.” It’s unclear how her casting in the TBS series will impact her role on Carmichael, which is awaiting renewal.

Also, Haddish will next appear in Universal’s highly anticipated feature “Girls Trip” alongside Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, which bows July 21.