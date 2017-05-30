*Cops found golfer Tiger Woods asleep behind the wheel before he failed a field sobriety test leading up to his DUI arrest Monday morning.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that at 2:03 a.m., officers came upon Woods’ about eight miles from his home, asleep behind the wheel of his 2015 Mercedes with the “motor running and right blinker flashing.” He had “extremely slow and slurred speech” when they spoke with him.

He told cops he was “coming from L.A. California from golfing.” He then changed his story and said he didn’t know where he was.

The police report indicates he registered a 0.00 on his breathalyzer test, which is in line with his statement declaring that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly” Woods said in his statement released Monday.

According to the police report, four drugs were listed under medical conditions — Solarex, Vicodin, Torix and Vioxx, TMZ reports. It notes Vioxx was not taken this year. It says Tiger had four left knee surgeries and four Achilles.

The police report also says he flunked the field sobriety test so badly that he was unable to stand on one leg or touch his nose. The report says when asked if he understood the Romberg alphabet test, he stated, “yes, recite entire national anthem backwards.”

According to the report, Woods was arrested and taken to a testing facility. At 4:28 a.m., he took a breathalyzer test and blew zeros. It says he was “cooperative as much as possible, very droopy, extremely sleepy, hard to keep eyes open, hard to walk.”

He’s due in court in July.