Uh oh, Tiger Woods is being a bad boy again. If you haven’t heard, Tiger was arrested this morning and charged for DUI in Jupiter, Florida.

Specifically, the internationally known golfer was stopped by authorities early Monday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was taken in around 3am and released from Palm Beach County Jail at 10:50am.

By the way, back in 2009 when Woods and then wife Elin Nordegren got into their epic fight back, he hit a tree while allegedly driving under the influence of Ambien. He was not charged with DUI at the time.

According to reports, Woods was driving a 2015 Mercedes which police had planned to have stored, but then cancelled the call. That’s because someone in Woods’ camp retrieved the vehicle.

Developing …