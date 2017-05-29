*(Via NY Daily News) – If we’re being totally honest, Tiger Woods was never built for this.

He did try to warn us, but only a few of us listened.

“Growing up, I came up with this name: I’m a `Cablinasian.’” The term was something Woods created to describe his heritage, which was a blend of Caucasian, Black, Indian and Asian.

But it is apparent that what Tiger Woods didn’t know then, he still hasn’t quite figured out. That he is a Black man in America.

Early Monday morning Woods was arrested and charged with DUI in Jupiter, Fla. Hours later, he was released under his own recognizance.

In his mugshot, Woods looks more like the guy who was having multiple affairs with numerous women than the pristine family man whom he wanted us to believe he was.

Woods is now a statistic and a stereotype. He has become what he tried so hard not to be, because a good amount of people in this country think of Black men as being lazy, cheaters and alcoholics. And Woods just continues to keep trying to make their inaccurate assumptions true.

Monday’s events were just another chapter in the book of Tiger Woods: One of the greatest falls from grace that any athlete has ever endured.

