*Oh Lord. Po’ Tiga. When news spread far and wide that Tiger Woods had been busted for a DUI, you knew the memes were coming.

It didn’t help (Tiger) any that his now infamous and iconic mugshot, in which he looks totally “blitzed” as described by DJ Quik, is perfect fodder for folks who wanted to have some fun at his expense. Po’ Tiger

The jokes kicked off and the memes flooded social media timelines. Check these out:

RELATED NEWS: TIGER WOODS COULD SURE USE SOME BLACK LOVE RIGHT ABOUT NOW (BUT HE’S NOT GONNA GET IT)