*Now we know what was behind Tiger Woods‘ DUI arrest early Memorial Day morning in Florida.

According to the former golf champion, an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medicine is responsible for the arrest that landed him in a Florida jail Monday for nearly four hours. He was released on his own recognizance.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said in a statement Monday evening. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods apologized to his family, friends and fans and said, “I expect more from myself, too.”

“I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again,” he said.

Jupiter Police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said an arrest report might be available on Tuesday.

Woods, 41, has not competed for nearly four months. He is out for the rest of the season while he recovers from fusion surgery on April 20 in Texas.

It was just this past Wednesday that he posted a note saying that since he hadthe surgery provided instant relief from pain and he hasn’t “felt this good in years.”

If you missed our earlier report, police said Woods was arrested on Military Train, south of Indian Creek Parkway. Woods did not say in his statement where he had been or what he was doing at that hour. Jail records show that he was booked into jail at 7:18 a.m. and released at 10:50 a.m. The jail released a booking photo of Woods in a white T-shirt.

It’s interesting to note that according to the official arrest report from the Jupiter, Florida police department Woods is black and not “Cablinasian,” a racial reference he made up for himself as HE prefers NOT to be called/considered black or African American.

He made headlines during his 1997 appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” when he said:

“Growing up, I came up with this name: I’m a `Cablinasian’.”

Tiger, whose mother is multiracial, said the name best captures his racial makeup: a blend of Caucasian, black, Indian and Asian. He also made a point to say it’s a “mistake” to categorize him as simply black.

Hmm, we can only wonder if he attempted to make that point to the arresting officer

Meanwhile, as far as today’s arrest, Woods – countering reports that he acted ‘arrogant’ to officers – said in his statement that he fully cooperated with law enforcement and thanked Jupiter Police and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for being professional.