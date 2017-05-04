*Oh! Was that a kick? Hold on baby, mama’s gotta finish this paper.

As the recent grandma of a beautiful baby girl, this woman could easily be my daughter.

Her actions, at least. While in the hospital waiting to give birth, a teacher decided what the heck, I’ll work on the lesson plans.

I mean, who does that?

Had I not gone through 17 hours of pure hell when I was in the delivery room, I probably would’ve. But the baby I gave birth to several decades ago, who may have matched my hours in labor recently, if not my pain, was more than likely on her smartphone checking orders in the meantime.

Just saying. Oh the things we women do. Talk about multitasking!

A-N-Y-W-A-Y…Back to the teacher.

This angel of a teacher named Jennifer Paige did actually give birth to a healthy little girl and her photographer, Andrea McDonald of Rooted in Love Photography was there to document it all!

