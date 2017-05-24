*“Entertainment Tonight” caught up with Tina Knowles Lawson and chatted about the pregnancy of her famous daughter.

“She’s doing great, she’s just ready to — you know, she’s ready to see her babies,” the proud grandma said of the impending twins. Tina and her husband Richard Lawson were interviewed at Tuesday’s premiere of “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland.”

As for Bey’s African-themed #CarterPushParty baby shower on Saturday, with Bey’s homegirls Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Michelle Williams all honoring the wardrobe theme, Tina told ET’s Kevin Frazier, “It was excellent, I had so much fun.”

She also acknowledged that both Beyonce and her younger daughter, Solange, have amazing style. “I think a lot came from me but also, just like the shower, that’s her vision and I just help make is come alive, you know … but all of my girls just have such great style and I’m just so proud.”

“I’m sure they got a little bit from their mama, you know.”