*Maybe Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas of TLC isn’t the duo’s most qualified person to answer questions on race.

Chilli and Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins are over in London promoting their comeback album and they were asked by Channel 4 News how strongly they felt about the Black Lives Matter movement and if they participated in any of the anti-Trump marches.

Here’s what Chilli had to say:

“For me, all Lives Matter. You know what I mean? Because…there’s a time when different groups are targeted for different things”

She added …

“So I just that, just the whole what happened, police brutality against young black boys and stuff like that. All of that kind of stuff is wrong. Even if it was a Caucasian teen kid that this was happening to, it’s just not right.”

Dang Chilli, you might wanna catch up on reality or something before you publicly comment on social/race issues again. It could be bad for business.

READ RELATED STORY: NICK CANNON GUSHES ABOUT ‘UNDENIABLE CHEMISTRY’ WITH CHILLI

In any event, before making her comment, Chilli admitted to not attending any of the marches pertaining to the Black Lives Matter movement. She also recommended that members of law enforcement be mentally equipped before taking on any jobs, and that excessive force should never be considered a viable solution when apprehending a suspect.

Fortunately, on the music front, Billboard is reporting that TLC is preparing to release that final project — which after careful deliberation, fans of the highly-touted ’90s group elected to name TLC.

The album comes after T-Boz and Chilli created a kick-starter project in 2015 to get their fans involved in the creative process. The ladies asked fans to not only pick the name of the project, but also their tour outfits. So far, they’ve put out two singles, “Haters” and the Snoop Dogg-assisted track “Way Back.”