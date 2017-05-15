*WASHINGTON D.C., – Dr. Evelyn Bethune, the granddaughter of Bethune-Cookman University founder, Dr. Mary McCloud Bethune, will speak exclusively to NewsOne Now Host and Managing Editor Roland S. Martin in a Tom Joyner Morning Show-TV One simulcast on Monday, May 15 live at 7:15 am EST.

In her first public comments on the controversy surrounding Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ commencement speech, Dr. Bethune will address the decision to invite DeVos to speak; the students protest; and the awarding of an honorary degree to the Trump appointee.

TV One viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) using the hashtag #NewsOneNow and catch clips and promos on TV One’s YouTube Channel.

ABOUT NEWSONE NOW:

Emanating from the heart of Washington D.C. in a state-of-the-art studio that offers a stunning view of the Capitol building, NewsOne Now airs Monday through Friday on TV One from 7-8 a.m. ET. NewsOne Now is hosted by Roland S. Martin, the 2013 National Association of Black Journalists’ Journalist of the Year and former host of TV One’s long-running, award-winning weekly news program, Washington Watch with Roland Martin. Each morning, Martin – who also serves as the program’s managing editor – sifts through the headlines of the day to spotlight matters that greatly impact the African American community. In addition to television, NewsOne Now reaches audiences 24/7 with exclusive program content and extended editorial on NewsOne.com and the NewsOne mobile app. NewsOne Now is an evolution of Interactive One’s award-winning digital brand NewsOne.com that launched in 2008 and reaches millions of African Americans each month. Susan Henry is executive producer of NewsOne Now. D’Angela Proctor is TV One’s head of original programming and production.

ABOUT TV ONE:

Launched in January 2004, TV One serves more than 60 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult black viewers. The network represents the best in black culture and entertainment with fan favorite shows Unsung, Rickey Smiley For Real, Fatal Attraction, Hollywood Divas and The NAACP Image Awards. In addition, TV One is the cable home of blockbuster drama Empire, and News One Now, the only live daily news program dedicated to black viewers. In December 2008, the company launched TV One High Def, which now serves 14 million households. TV One is solely owned by Radio One [NASDAQ: ROIA and ROIAK, www.radio-one.com], the largest African-American owned multi-media company primarily targeting Black and urban audiences.

TV One Media Contacts:

Tosha Whitten Griggs, TV One, (301) 367-4818, [email protected]

Alonda Thomas, TV One, (301) 755-2826, [email protected]