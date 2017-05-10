WASHINGTON, D.C. — This morning on “News One Now,” host and managing editor Roland Martin spoke with Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) about the abrupt firing of former head of the FBI James Comey.

Comey found out the news yesterday after hearing it on television while addressing agents in Los Angeles, and originally thought it was a joke.

President Trump had once praised Comey for his decision to re-open the email investigation against Hillary Clinton before the presidential election, and now claims that his reason for firing him was due to his mishandling of the same investigation.

Last week, Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding possible Russian involvement in the election and about the email investigation related to Clinton utilizing a private server during her time as secretary of state. Comey is the first FBI Director to be fired in almost 24 years, and the second to be fired in U.S. history. William Sessions was fired in 1993 by then-president Bill Clinton over ethics concerns

“At the core of all this is a dismantling of any checks and balances to what is an administration that has all kinds of irregularities, all kinds of ethical challenges,” says Coleman, who is on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. “I have no reason to believe that even though I don’t agree with the way Comey handled certain things that he wasn’t doing an independent investigation. I think this is a way that Donald Trump tries to deflect attention away from the fact that his is a corrupt administration. He is at the center of that corruption and that we, the American people, need to have answers.”

Martin also spoke with Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC) and Melanie Campbell, CEO of the National Coalition on Black Participation about the life and legacy of Eddie Williams, former president of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies who died Monday at the age of 84. Williams led the center for more than 30 years. While there, his career was focused on shaping black political thought and research, and supporting black politicians, from local mayors to national congressmen, elected into office following the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The groundswell and support led to the creation of the Congressional Black Caucus, and to creating a roster of more than 10,000 black elected officials.

“Eddie Williams was one of those once-in-a-lifetime guys. At the time that Eddie came the Joint Center was, you might say, ‘hootin’ with owls.’ Eddie came in, turned it into a real think tank, and we began to soar all across the country,” said Clyburn. “Eddie’s vision saw it being broadened into something much more comprehensive.”

Added Campbell, “[Williams] never stopped working. One of the people also don’t know from the international perspective is that he really helped get a lot of folks into foreign service in the State Department. He was a renaissance man. He connected the dots. He understood the power of the vote, the power of economic empowerment, and how all of that connected to making sure that black people and marginalized folks had a great quality of life.”

