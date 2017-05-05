*Former “The Blaze” host Tomi Lahren has been relatively quiet since Glenn Beck kicked her to the curb. But the controversial political puppet took to Twitter on Thursday (May 4) to slam Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) over her criticism of Donald Trump, Vibe reports.

At a Wednesday night Emily’s List gala and conference in Washington, Waters was quite blunt with her critique of Trump, saying:

“We must take our anger, our pain, our collective strength to right this wrong, to resist this tyranny and to save our democracy from a man whose immoral character and distorted thinking are an imminent threat to our nation,” she said, adding that Trump is a “disgusting, poor excuse of a man.”

Political outlet The Hill shared Waters’ recent comments about Trump in a tweet that read, “Maxine Waters: Trump is “a disgusting, poor excuse of a man.”

Lahren retweeted the story adding, “Damn, I wonder what that makes you Maxine.”

She was met with praise from her fans and the side eye from the rest of us.

Damn, I wonder what that makes you Maxine…. https://t.co/vJpeFLCrX2 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 4, 2017

CNN’s Angela Rye shared her thoughts on Lahren’s comment and offered a bit of advice:

“Don’t you ever call an older black woman by her first name, get it right,” she said by way of Charlamagne tha God’s Instagram. He’s quite obsessed with Tomi…but that’s another story.

Charlamagne later chimed in warning his “friend” Tomi, “You don’t want these problems.”





Backstage at Capitale and @angelarye on one already. A post shared by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on May 4, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

