*WHO: Tommy The Clown and a amazing show, featuring Kida The Great, NBC’s “World of Dance” winner; Famous Uno, T-Squad, Official Battle Zone and Surprise Celebrity Guests!

WHEN: Saturday, May 20, 2017

WHERE: USC Galen Center

3400 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90089

TIME: 5:00 PM Media Check-in

6:00 PM Red Carpet

9:00 PM Event Ends

WHAT: Tommy The Clown has achieved 25 years of making a positive impact in the Los Angeles community promoting safety and the arts. Famous for creating the Krump, Battle Zone and clown dancing, a celebration is in order for the Tommy The Clown Academy 25 Year Anniversary.

For 25 years, Tommy the Clown and T-Squad have performed for hundreds of thousands of people and regularly entertain a sold out 17,500 crowd at The Forum. Tommy The Clown’s 25 Year Anniversary is sponsored by, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, USC Civic Engagement, BHS Family Health Center and Black Diamonds Drill Team & Drum Squad. Proceeds will benefit inner city students by receiving free dance classes and afterschool programs, which are designed to strengthen their communication with one another in a safe environment from their dangerous neighborhoods.

About Tommy The Clown

Tommy’s dance craze caught the attention of award-winning director and photographer, David LaChapelle – who was compelled to film the South LA founder of an international dance craze. LaChapelle directed the documentary feature, “RIZE”, which was released in summer of 2005 through Lionsgate Films.

Thomas “Tommy the Clown” Johnson was born in Detroit and moved to South Los Angeles when he was an early teen. After living a troubled lifestyle, he realized that this lifestyle was not for him and that he needed to make a drastic change. In 1992, Thomas’ life changed in a way he could have never predicted. One of his co-workers asked him to be a clown for her child’s birthday and because of his upbeat personality and sense of humor, she thought he’d be perfect for the quick paying job. Up for the challenge, he took the job and Tommy the Clown was born. Tommy the Clown has since become the pioneer of an inspirational dance movement known as “Clowning” and “Krumping” and turned a popular form of birthday party entertainment into a worldwide phenomenon. Visit www.TommyTheClown.com

source:

Edna Sims

[email protected]