

*The family travels to Las Vegas to support Tamela at the Annual Stellar Awards on the next episode of The Manns, airing tonight (05-30-19) at 8pm (Eastern) on TV One.

Coming off her big Grammy win, Tamela Mann prepares for her upcoming tour, but not before heading to Vegas where she’s nominated for 9 Stellar Awards. Between juggling a chaotic schedule and multiple tour dates, she discovers a bump in her throat. Will this mean the end of the tour, or worse, her ability to sing?

Meanwhile, Chantal is not happy with David Jr. spending so much time away from their kids when touring. However, his solution may be more permanent than she’s bargaining for.

The Manns is produced by TV One in partnership with Entertainment One (eOne) and Bobbcat Films. It is executive produced by David and Tamela Mann, eOne’s Tara Long and Mark Herwick, Roger M. Bobb and Phil Thornton. For TV One, Lamar Chase is executive-in-charge of production, Robyn Greene Arrington is vice president of original programming and production, and D’Angela Proctor is head of original programming and production.

