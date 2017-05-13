*Something is going down at the entertainment news show “Extra” and unfortunately it doesn’t sound good for host Tracey Edmonds.

According to Love B Scott, who’s racking up an impressive track record of scoops about TV shows making changes, there have been “massive layoffs” of the show’s staff in LA and NYC.

Among those being shown the door is Edmonds. But don’t waste a whole lot of tears for her because she is gonna be OK. Long before she was a talent in front of the camera, she was (and still is) a successful businesswoman/producer with several films and other projects under her belt. Tracey Edmonds is currently developing several series for cable through her production company and is launching a digital lifestyle brand.

We also hear the remaining staff (including AJ Calloway) will have to take “substantial” pay cuts or find employment elsewhere.

“It’s a bloodbath over there,” says the source.

Anchor Rashida Jones, who joined MSNBC in 2013 from WIS-TV, where she was news director, has been promoted to SVP of specials for the combined NBC News and MSNBC,” Chris Ariens reported Wednesday for TVNewser.

“She’s been a critical part of MSNBC’s dayside success — the best growth story in cable news,” [NBC News president Noah] Oppenheim writes in a note to staff, obtained by TVNewser. “She brings deep knowledge of cable, breaking news coverage and events programming to her new role.”

As Jones moves on up, longtime head of specials, Mark Lukasiewicz, is departing NBC News after 16 years. According to reports, he’ll stay on for the transition, then move on to NBCUniversal’s Talent Lab.

Oh yeah, for those scratching their heads wondering if this is legendary producer Quincy Jones’ daughter, Rashida Jones … NO, it isn’t. Here’s Q’s daughter: