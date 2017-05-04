*Trayvon Martin will be rewarded for his efforts to become a pilot during his short life.

The Florida teenager — killed by George Zimmerman five years ago — will be awarded a posthumous bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science from Florida Memorial University, according to reports.

Martin’s parents, Sabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will accept the degree on his behalf during the school’s spring commencement on May 13. Fulton is a graduate of the school, a historically black university in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The aeronautics degree is in “honor of the steps he took during his young life toward becoming a pilot,” the school stated on its Facebook page. Florida Memorial’s Department of Aviation and Safety has a designated Cessna pilot training center, and the school also houses the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

Martin was unarmed when he was shot and killed in February 2012, by Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch captain in Sanford, Florida who claimed he shot Martin in self-defense.

The shooting sparked protests nationwide for months.

Zimmerman was acquitted of the crime in July 2013.