*Treach has come out swinging on behalf of Tupac after DJ Funkmaster Flex claimed last week that ‘Pac lied about his 1994 shooting because he knew Notorious B.I.G. had nothing to do with it.

The New York DJ said ‘Pac did nothing to quell talk that Biggie had him set up to be shot at Quad Studios, in New York. And according to Flex, Biggie was shot three years later in Los Angeles because Tupac never admitted that he lied.

Enter Treach to defend ‘Pac’s honor.

The Naughty by Nature emcee comes for Flex in his newly-released track “Whoooh.”

“Death to his soul, his turntables and motherf***ing old stinkin’ ass grandparents

‘Cause they old asses had a orgy with Lucifer,” Treach raps. “Now you got a date with death from a Naughty n***a that’s shootin’ ya”

Treach tells TMZ Flex is “banned worldwide” for disrespecting the dead, plus … “Who the f**k is any DJ to talk about anybody who made your career by making hits for you to play? All you do is spin records, you dirty bag of ashy elbows!”

Listen to the track below: