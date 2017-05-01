*WASHINGTON, D.C. — Monday morning (05-01-17) on News One Now, guest host Derek McGinty spoke with attorney and former chairman of the D.C. Democratic Party A. Scott Bolden about President Trump’s decision to skip the annual White House Correspondents Dinner in favor of hosting a rally in Harrisburg, Pa., where he blasted the media and tried to focus on the scant accomplishments of his first 100 days in office.

The annual event is hosted by the White House Correspondents Association, is a time to honor the press, award scholarships to college students, and serves as an occasion for the president to trade a few comedic barbs.

“To his supporters he looked heroic, and it was a powerful message that matches his rhetoric. To those of us that intellectualize his presidency, it appeared to be an immature person saying ‘I’ll take my ball and go home, I don’t want to play with you guys anymore,” said Bolden. “The reality is that the results of his legislation are going to manifest against those very supporters. It’ll be interesting to see whether that 96% of supporters that continue to support him as his policies take place to hurt the poor and the middle class – will they stay with him or will they continue to be fooled by his rhetoric?”

McGinty also spoke with national coordinator of The People’s Climate Movement, Paul Getsos about the People’s Climate March that took place in Washington D.C. on Saturday. More than 300 marches took place all over the country, which was held to demand legislation to protect the environment.

“We wanted to really build and strengthen the movement and really show that climate change and environmental issues are really connected to racial and economic justice issues, and we really wanted to show a strong resistance to the Trump administration,” said Getsos. The Trump administration is already cutting the budget of the EPA, so racial justice and environmental justice programs in the EPA are being threatened. President Trump is trying to bring us back to the 19th century in terms of our economy; the PCM and our partners are looking forward to the 22nd century.”

Added Bolden, “Green energy, clean energy, creates thousands of jobs as much as it does with pulling back these regulations. We saw that for eight years under the Obama administration, and quite frankly I think the demand for greater attention to these issues, whether it’s a democrat or a republican in the White House, is going to be there because they have fervent supporters and our planet is changing.”

