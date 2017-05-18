*Sheriff David Clarke of Milwaukee County, Wis., one of Donald Trump’s biggest cheerleaders and defenders, said Wednesday he has accepted a job in the Department of Homeland Security.

Clarke told conservative radio host Vicki McKenna during an interview on 1130 WISN that he’s leaving his post as sheriff to serve as a deputy secretary of Homeland Security.

“I’m both honored and humbled to be appointed to this position by Secretary Kelly, working for the Trump administration,” he said during the radio show.

Clarke said he’ll wrap up his sheriff work in June to work in the Office of Partnership and Programs as a liaison with state, local and tribal law enforcement.

Clarke has been singing Trump’s praises since the 2016 presidential campaign. At the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, the lawman spoke of his support for Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

“In President Trump, we have chosen a leader,” Clarke told the audience at CPAC. “A leader who I expect many of you in this room well know that I both campaigned and vigorously supported for the highest office in this land.”

While the DHS did not confirm Clarke’s reported role, it did note the position in question does not require Senate confirmation.