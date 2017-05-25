*President Trump was not about to be in the back row of a photo op Thursday during his first meeting with leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Video taken at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels shows Trump emerging from the back of the pack and pushing aside the prime minister of Montenegro, Dusko Markovic, to get to the front row.

Once he is front and center next to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump adjusts his jacket and juts his chin out.

Watch below:

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

When asked about the incident, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, “I have not seen the video.” He also noted that the standing order for the photo op was pre-determined, as usual.