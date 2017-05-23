*Several hours before Tupac was fatally shot on the Las Vegas strip, the rapper and his crew were at an In-N-Out Burger in Barstow, Calif., where they reportedly pulled guns on a bunch of high school kids who were approaching their car for autographs.

According to Bleacher Report, players and coaches on Long Beach Polytechnic High School’s football team were en route back home following an upsetting defeat on September 7, 1996. They decided to make a pit stop at the fast food joint, where they spotted Tupac in the parking lot with his boys – members of the Mob Piru gang.

Several of the kids eased up to their car, which caused ‘Pac and company to draw down on the teens, not realizing they were minors. The rapper yelled at them to stop walking.

“He was extremely paranoid,” recalled player Larry Croom, who went on to play in the NFL. “He started cursing – he was irate. We were just kids, so it was definitely an overreaction.”

“When we first approached Tupac, I wasn’t star-struck – I was scared,” said Darrell Rideaux, another player who landed an NFL contract. “There was this feeling of anxiety and unease.”

Once Tupac and his crew realized the high school students had no ill intent, the guns were put away.

“Because of the way Tupac embraced our group, it got a little lighter,” Rideaux told Bleacher Report. “A couple of guys peeled off as soon as they saw the guns and heard him talk angrily. But those of us who stayed around connected with him. It was brief, but it was a little connection.”

Later that night, Tupac was gunned down outside the MGM Grand Arena. He died a few days later in the hospital at the age of 25.