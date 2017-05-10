*The Internet is having too much fun roasting Bow Wow after he got caught in an Instagram lie.

On Monday, the rapper shared a photo of a private jet with the caption “traveling to NY today,” implying he was about to board that particular plane. But Twitter user @Al_Khee, flying commercial, looked up to see Bow Wow on his flight, seated several rows ahead.

Busted.

Bow Wow’s failed IG flex has since inspired a new meme. #TheBowWowChallenge has users finding all kinds of unique ways to mocking the rapper-turned-actor’s epic fail.

Enjoy.