*The Internet is having too much fun roasting Bow Wow after he got caught in an Instagram lie.
On Monday, the rapper shared a photo of a private jet with the caption “traveling to NY today,” implying he was about to board that particular plane. But Twitter user @Al_Khee, flying commercial, looked up to see Bow Wow on his flight, seated several rows ahead.
Lmfaooooo who’s mans is this @smoss?! pic.twitter.com/MHDvIcMppG
— Osama Bin Drinkin’🥃 (@Al_Khee) May 9, 2017
Busted.
Bow Wow’s failed IG flex has since inspired a new meme. #TheBowWowChallenge has users finding all kinds of unique ways to mocking the rapper-turned-actor’s epic fail.
Enjoy.
took the whip out for a wash 😍💸 #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/x7KhJBw5MT
— Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) May 10, 2017
On vacation in Hawaii #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/E2TOCdfUvI
— Patrice Pannell (@patricepannell5) May 10, 2017
Just copped dem Gucci sliders #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/XhhtDtkSND – @skitzbb
— tRapCart El. (@trapcart) May 10, 2017
The perfect relationships for The gram… 😂 #BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/zqIU05CwKT
— E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) May 10, 2017
Hella Bottles For Tonight 😈‼ #Bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/i9F65tmBJr
— 👑Young Fox 👑 (@PrinceKFox) May 10, 2017