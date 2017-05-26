*Mo’Nique and her husband’ger Sidney Hicks are back in front of cameras with new piping hot tea to spill – this time about a phone call the actress received from one of her recent targets, Tyler Perry.

Earlier this month, Mo’Nique set things off during her standup set at Harlem’s Apollo Theater, telling “Precious” producers Perry, Oprah Winfrey and director Lee Daniels that they could all “s*ck her dick” if she had one.

Addressing the subsequent uproar, Mo’Nique and Hicks jumped on Periscope to explain the reason for her harsh words.

Welp, the couple has returned to address the recent phone conversation they had with Perry, who called them after he watched Mo’Nique’s videos online.

In the hourlong video posted by Straight From the A, Mo’Nique says Perry called her from the Bahamas to apologize. She also said he took full responsibility for his part in allegedly damaging Mo’Nique’s career.

Watch below: