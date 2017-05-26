*Madea is headed back into theaters before year’s end.

Tyler Perry’s “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” will arrive in theaters on October 20, Lionsgate announced. The first “Boo” beat Tom Cruise’s “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” on opening weekend – $28.5M to $22.9M, making the sequel a no-brainer.

“Boo! 1” went on to gross $75M worldwide, making it the second-highest Madea film ever out of nine in total. More importantly, the film was able to attract a younger audience than Perry films typically skew, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Perry writes, directs and stars in “Boo 2!” alongside Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely.

The first film famously originated from a joke in Chris Rock’s 2014 film “Top Five.”

Its logline was as follows:

Trying to win the approval of her friends, 17-year-old Tiffany sneaks out of the house to go to a Halloween bash at a fraternity. The fun soon ends when police and the cranky, fast-talking Madea arrive to crash the party. Unhappy with this sudden turn of events, the vengeful collegians decide to scare Madea and her cronies with a series of pranks. She soon finds herself under attack and on the run from an assortment of ghosts, ghouls and zombies on the scariest night of the year.