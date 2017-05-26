*Reality star Laura Govan is the next guest on “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” and as usual, she’s opening up about her ongoing issues with Gilbert Arenas.

Govan knows the only way she can get headlines these days is by constantly spilling the tea about her ex and oversharing details about her vagina.

Meanwhile, the former NBA player takes pride in publicly shaming Black women and saying highly offensive things about them. He also enjoys having unprotected sex with strippers. And despite sharing children with Govan, they constantly appear to be at odds.

During her ‘Fix My Life’ episode, 37-year-old Govan, dishes on Arenas, being a single mother and issues with her father. She became a household name (in Black homes) as a cast member on VH1’s “Basketball Wives LA,” but despite leaving the show, Govan’s personal life has been anything but private.

“You are a product being sold because you have given the world access to your life,” Iyanla Vanzant says. Later noting, “Nobody comes out of a two-parent household and behaves in this manner.”

Peep a clip of the episode above.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Teen Author, Essynce Moore Pens Third Book: ‘8th Grade Middle School Chronicles: The Year That Changed Everything’

As Essence reports, during the episode, Vanzant challenges Govan on her materialistic lifestyle and the people she employs.

“Your kids don’t have to go to a private school. And you don’t have to have a makeup artist, and a manager, and a publicist. That’s making the sh-t, look pretty. What you got to do is be clear about who you are. And create your next steps from a place of power and authenticity,” Vanzant says.

“Make no mistake, if I have to take off these lashes, wash my face, put this hair —this little hair— in a bun, take off all this sh-t, have no publicist, no manager, and get a real god damn job. I will,” Govan responds.

To which Vanzant say, “Do it.”

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” with Laura Govan premieres Saturday, May 27.

Save

Save