*A public health research firm in the UK has done a study on social media platforms; specifically to see how they impact issues that include depression, anxiety, self-identity, loneliness and body image in young people.

If this was a contest, you’d already know from the headline who won. But we’ll do a drum roll anyway.

Instagram!

The social media platform where pictures are, as the old saying goes, worth a thousand words.

Not.

The platform is being criticized mainly for making young people feel like sh** when it comes to how they look. These folks just don’t seem to get it into their heads that there are filters installed that allow you to alter the reality of how you look… for real.

Baby, I’m going to step out on a limb here and admit I was personally thrilled to see the latest image of Janet Jackson wheeling her baby carriage through the park.

SHE DOESN’T REALLY LOOK LIKE THE IMAGE WE SEE ON STAGE AT HER CONCERTS….and I’m not just talking about the baby weight!

I’m not saying Janet looks bad in her natural state, but the metamorphosis you see directly above can only occur after hours of hair and makeup; and months of physical training…and let us not forget the weave.

THEN… and only then…IS IT POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Read more at EURThisNthat.