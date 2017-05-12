*USA Network has picked up to series its hourlong pilot “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.,” reports Deadline Hollywood.

The scripted drama chronicles the two major police investigations into the murders of Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G.

Newcomer Wavyy Jonez stars as Wallace, and Marcc Rose plays Shakur. Also in the cast is Luke James as Sean “Puffy” Combs, Aisha Hinds as Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace and Letoya Luckett as Sharitha Golden, the estranged wife of Suge Knight.

Anthony Hemingway (“Underground,” “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”) directed the pilot episode and will serve as executive producer alongside Mark Taylor through their Hemingway | Taylor production company.

Written/executive produced by Kyle Long (Suits), “Unsolved” is based on the experiences of former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, author of the book Murder Rap: The Untold Story of Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations, who led several law-enforcement task force investigations of the murders.

Kading consulted on the pilot script with Long and will also serve as co-executive producer.

Josh Duhamel plays Detective Kading, Jimmi Simpson will play lead investigator Detective Russell Poole and Bokeem Woodbine will play Officer Daryn Dupree.

Additional cast members include Jamie McShane (“Bloodline”) as Detective Fred Miller, the partner of Russell Poole; Brent Sexton (“The Killing”) as Detective Brian Tyndall, a robbery-homicide detective who worked with Poole in 1997 and Greg Kading.

“Unsolved” is envisioned as an anthology series, focusing on a different high-profile unsolved case each season. The first season is slated to air in the first quarter of 2018, from Universal Cable Productions.