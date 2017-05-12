*Sterling K. Brown, Jenny Slate and Charlie Day have joined Jodie Foster in futuristic thriller “Hotel Artemis,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Foster plays a nurse who runs an underground hospital in Los Angeles where criminals go to get stitched up. But things go awry when one patient lands in the hospital with hopes of assassinating another.

Drew Pearce (who wrote “Iron Man 3” and “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation”) will make his directorial debut with the project based on his own script.

Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella and Jeff Goldblum round out the cast.

Brown won a best supporting actor Emmy for his work in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” He also stars on NBC’s “This Is Us.” On the big screen, he will soon be seen in “Marshall” with Chadwick Boseman, Marvel and Disney’s “Black Panther” and Shane Black’s “The Predator.”