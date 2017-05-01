*Atlanta TV reporter Valerie Hoff of 11Alive has resigned after using the ‘N-Word’ in a private Twitter exchange with a black viewer.

Hoff resigned two weeks after she jokingly used the word “Nigga” in a private message to a black male on Twitter that he publicized.

“I was quoting something the gentleman said in a public tweet back to him in a private message but that doesn’t make it any less offensive,” Hoff wrote in an exclusive message to AJC.com. “It was incredibly stupid and reckless. I was in the middle of a pressure-filled day trying to chase down the video of a man being beaten and kicked by two Gwinnett police officers, which this particular gentleman had posted on twitter. I repeatedly apologized and continue to do so. I also offered to resign immediately.”

Here’s what went down:

Twitter user Curtis Rivers posted a video of a white police officer punching a black motorist on his @curtfromdablock Twitter feed. Hoff was trying to get permission to use the video for a breaking news story.

On Twitter, Rivers said publicly that a lot of “news n***as” were trying to track him down for the video. Hoff hit him up in a private message and called herself one of those “news n****s.”

Initially, Rivers laughed off her message, but when he realized she was a white woman, he assumed she was calling him the N-word — because sadly, many black folks don’t mind being called a nigga so as long as it’s another black person spewing the derogatory word.

Valerie’s boss, John Deushane, offered this message in response to her so-called offense: “11Alive does not tolerate any form of racial insensitivity and aggressively enforces our standard policies. We acted promptly to address this situation. Valerie Hoff has chosen to resign and apologizes for her actions.11Alive is committed to treating the communities we serve with dignity and respect.”

Meanwhile, Hoff said now that she’s no longer employed she’s looking “forward to being a stay-at-home mom, and working on my Food and Travel Blog, ValerieHoff.com this summer.”

Check out the rest of her Twitter exchange with Rivers below:

