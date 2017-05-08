*The weather couldn’t have been much worse for an outdoor red carpet celebration. The air was nippy, the sky was grey and dreary, and for a brief moment, it rained.

Nevertheless, throngs of reporters braved the elements and gathered to provide coverage for VH1’s 2nd Annual Mother’s day Special: “Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms” which airs TONIGHT at 10pm E/P.

EURweb Correspondent Cory Haywood was on the scene to get a piece of the action and partake in the festivities.

This year’s gathering took place last Saturday at The Huntington Library, Art Collection, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, CA, right next door to Pasadena, in case you’re wondering

Camera lights flashed and commotion erupted as a parade of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest celebrities worked the red carpet with their mothers and loved ones in tow.

Co-hosted by Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony, the event recognizes mothers with celebrity guests paying tribute to the women who have shaped their success. Celebrity participants include Halle Berry, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, DJ Khaled, Gladys Knight, Ludacris, Maxwell, Chris Paul, Kelly Rowland and Robin Thicke.

To start the show, co-hosts Anderson and Anthony welcomed guests by sharing anecdotes about their own mothers and sparking some good-natured ribbing.

Later in the evening, DJ Khaled provided a rare glimpse into his home via a tribute to his fiancée Nicole Tuck and their six-month-old son, Ashad. He then introduced Mr. Dalvin and K-Ci of the R&B group Jodeci, who serenaded the mothers in the house with their classic hit “Forever My Lady.”

Ludacris commemorated the lasting impact of his mother Roberta Shields, and her unconditional love and support.

And following that, Robin Thicke honored his mother, Gloria Loring with a heartfelt selection of beloved jingles written by his late father, Alan Thicke, and originally sung by his mother including “It Takes Diff’rent Strokes” and “The Facts of Life” culminating in a joint performance of her #1 80s hit ballad “Friends and Lovers,” with charmingly reworked lyrics replacing “lover” with “mother.”

Kelly Rowland participated in the evening’s merriment by applauding her best friend La La for her friendship, great parenting advice and exemplary skills as a mother and role model to her son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.

And not to be outdone, Anderson performed his own rendition of Bruno Mars’ hit “That’s What I Like,” in honor of his co-host.

Maxwell ended the night by bringing the house down with his hit song “Fortunate,” which he dedicated to his late grandmother.

Check out our exclusive red carpet coverage above and be sure to check out VH1’s “Dear Mama” airing tonight at 10pm ET/PT.