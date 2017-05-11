HOSTED BY ANTHONY ANDERSON AND LA LA ANTHONY AND FEATURING HALLE BERRY, MARY J. BLIGE, GLADYS KNIGHT, JODECI, DJ KHALED, LUDACRIS, MAXWELL, KELLY ROWLAND, CHRIS PAUL AND ROBIN THICKE, ‘DEAR MAMA’ SCORES NEARLY TWO MILLION TOTAL VIEWERS ACROSS PREMIERE NIGHT

NEW YORK, NY – VH1 announced today that 1.7 million total viewers (including premiere and encore) tuned in to catch A-listers celebrating their moms on DEAR MAMA: AN EVENT TO HONOR MOMS.

Executive produced by Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit and Jesse Collins Entertainment, DEAR MAMA’s ratings are up a whopping 36% from last year P18-49.

DEAR MAMA also scored on the social front ranking in the top five most social shows of the day in all of television.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony, DEAR MAMA recognizes mothers with celebrity guests paying tribute to the women who have shaped their success. Celebrity participants include Halle Berry, Mary J. Blige, Gladys Knight, Jodeci, DJ Khaled, Taraji P. Henson, Pitbull, Ludacris, Maxwell, Kelly Rowland, Chris Paul and Robin Thicke.

Official sponsors of DEAR MAMA: AN EVENT TO HONOR MOMS include America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses®, DOVE® I Chocolate, Honey Bunches of Oats®, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Tide PODS®, T.J.Maxx and Unilever.

DEAR MAMA: AN EVENT TO HONOR MOMS is being produced by Flavor Unit and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Shakim Compere, Queen Latifah, Jesse Collins, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are Executive Producers. For VH1, Amy Doyle, Ryan Kroft, and Elena Diaz are Executive Producers, Paige Miller is Coordinating Producer, and Joe Buoye is Executive in Charge of Production.

