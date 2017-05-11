*Los Angeles, CA — Get ready for The Master…meet Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, commonly known as Dr. Siri. His TV show, “The Therapist” debuts on Monday, May 8 on VICELAND at 10:30 PM PST.

The wise Dr. Siri will conduct therapeutic sessions with celebrities in the field of rap, rock, pop, dancehall and EDM. Celebrities in season one of The Therapist will be Hip Hop Artists Freddie Gibbs, Waka Flocka Flame, Young M.A., Dej Loaf, D.R.A.M., O.T. Genasis, and rapper/actor Joey Bada$$; also rock musicians Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Wavves’ Nathan Williams and Damien Abraham will join the roster.

Look forward to Dr. Siri’s sensitive, calm, keen and empathetic nature. He is highly intuitive as he deepens his clients into the spiritual, mental and emotional realms.

Dr. Siri’s captivating presence has developed from his former professional theatrical experience within movies, television, and the Broadway stage as his poignant words stimulate and stir the emotions and psyche.

About Siri Sat Nam Singh

Dr. Siri is a licensed marriage family therapist (LMFT) who received his B.A in Psychology from Carlton College in Northfield, Minnesota, his M.A. in Clinical Psychology from Antioch University and Ph.D. in Depth Psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute in Carpinteria, California. His dissertation was “The Phenomenological Study of African-American Men Raised without their Biological Fathers.” Dr. Siri has taught in the Graduate Psychology Departments at National University, Antioch University and Pacifica Graduate Institute.

He also studied 20 years with Yogi Bhajan, the Master of Kundalini Yoga and subsequently, became the first Director of Teacher Training to certify individuals to teach yoga in the 80’s. In the world of film he received national status in the ABC Television Mentorship Grant for his graduate studies research documentary on Ghana, Africa.

Dr. Siri is his incomparable as he combines his vast spiritual knowledge with a scholarly understanding of clinical theory and treatment. He is truly one of a kind!

