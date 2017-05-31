*If you’ve been trying to image how the DUI arrest of Tiger Woods went down, well now you don’t have to wrack your brain any longer trying to recreate it in your mind. Nope, leave it to us. We’ve got actual video of the now infamous incident.

Authorities have released the police video of Woods being arrested. The video shows the golfer in a shall we say … a “zoned out” state during the stop and absolutely sailing the field sobriety tests.

The footage was shot early Monday morning from a Jupiter PD dash cam. Cops say when they approached the golfing great’s car, he was passed out behind the wheel.

Dude is totally out of it … swaying, incoherent … and unable to even tie his own shoes.

At one point during the stop, an officer tells Tiger he smells the “odor” of alcohol on him — though Woods insists he did not drink. And apparently he was right because the breathalyzer test showed Woods’ BAC was .000.

Woods thought he was in Los Angeles … driving towards Orange County was seriously disoriented because the incident took place 8 miles from his home in Jupiter, Florida.

Woods insists alcohol was not a factor and it appears it wasn’t since he passed the breathalyzer test. As we reported earlier, he blames it on an “unexpected reaction to prescription medications.”