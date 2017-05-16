*Expectant mothers, you gotta love ’em. Just because they may be in the hospital preparing to give birth obviously doesn’t mean the multi-tasking goes buh-bye.

You may recall a week or so ago we wrote about a school teacher working on her lesson plan while she was in labor. Now a video of a woman dancing to Bruno Mars’ hit, ’24K Magic’ after being in labor for 19 hours with no results, has surfaced and boy, has it gone viral!

Remember this woman’s beautiful pregnancy photos was featured on EURweb — along with those of Beyonce — a few months back? On April 15, Azja Pryor and her Fiance and business partner, Cherif Ndiaye, became the proud parents of a little princess named Iman Joelle. The baby was born at a healthy 7-lbs. 15-oz somewhere in between the 19th and 20th hour.

Pryor, a health coach, gained 38-lbs. during her pregnancy. But get this: she lost 30 of them within TWO WEEKS after giving birth. See more on her healthy weight loss in her post further down.

She credits the success of her healthy pregnancy to living a clean and active lifestyle. In fact, the first ultra-sound shown to the parents of their little girl had them asking the doctor…

Wait. Is that her arm raised up in the air?

They both laughed when the doctor called it an affirmative! The little girl was exercising already!!

Over the past 9-months of her pregnancy, Pryor has been very transparent to her legion of social media friends. Several times a week it was not surprising to see posts where she shared her challenges, along with uplifting affirmations and words that generally spoke on the importance of maintaining a healthy body and a healthy mind. She and her fiance also continued to share their hiking videos and meal suggestions.

Azja shared the Instagram post below when she was at the 32-weeks mark.

