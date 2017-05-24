*Champions were crowned last night in the simultaneous season finales of NBC’s “The Voice” and ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

Before the winner was announced on “The Voice,” performers included returning contestants, huge music stars like Usher, Gladys Knight and former coach Cee Lo Green, current coaches Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, and upcoming judge Jennifer Hudson.

Team Adam’s Jesse Larson came in fourth place, and Team Blake’s Aliyah Moulden came in third. After a commercial break, host Carson Daly announced the last of the results: Team Alicia’s Chris Blue won, and Team Blake’s Lauren Duski came in second.

Keys beat Shelton despite the fact that he had two singers in the finale. Blue was overcome with emotion as he tried to close out the show with his original song.

Watch below, followed by some of the night’s performances:

Over on ABC, “DWTS” filled their two hours with performances from TLC, Hailee Steinfeld, Lady Antebellum and One Republic, live dances from the season’s previously eliminated contestants and a preview of ABC’s “Dirty Dancing” special event before the winner was announced.

Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei was the favorite to win against former MLB catcher David Ross and NFL running back Rashad Jennings in the finale, but she was the first to be eliminated, placing third overall.

Ultimately, it was free agent Jennings who won the coveted Mirror Ball trophy, with Ross landing in second place.

Watch the coronation below, followed by performance highlights: