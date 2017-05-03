*People have started to become self-aware – now they realize that all of their online activity is being tracked and there is nothing they can do to stop it.

The fear of being watched is forcing people to seek help from Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), which at this time are the only tools available that can help them get rid of the prying eyes.

People want their privacy and security, but now that everything is happening online, it is very difficult to get either. This is where VPNs come into play – they help users get their security and privacy with ease. Because they are so good at what they do, they have become a necessity these days.

Privacy

Privacy used to be a thing back in the day, but it isn’t anymore. As soon as you hop on the internet, each and every one of your moves gets tracked, and you have to live with it. A lot of people have just given up on the concept of privacy and have accepted that they just can’t do anything about it. However, there are still a lot of people who crave privacy and are willing to do anything to achieve that. Fortunately for them, they don’t really have to do a lot. All they need to do is get their hands on a VPN, download it on their device, enable it, and all of their activity becomes private. The best part is that most VPNs are available for free.

Take FalcoVPN for example – it is available for absolutely no cost and it allows you to mask your activity without much of a hassle. All VPNs come built-in with some features and one of them includes hiding the IP address. As soon as you enable a VPN on your device, your server is switched to another location, and your IP is changed. This hides your actual IP and the server shows no activity from your end. This makes all of your activity untraceable. It’s the best, safest, and quite frankly, the easiest way to get privacy nowadays.

Security

Privacy is just one thing – people aren’t even secure on the web anymore. As soon as they are online, they are at a risk of being hacked. Fortunately, VPNs help here as well – they come with various security layers that help keep hackers at bay. These security layers, however, differ in different VPNs. Some offer basic P2P protocol, some go for Layer 2 Forwarding Protocol (L2F), some come with Point to Point Tunneling Protocol (PPTP), and some offer Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol. All of these are brilliantly designed security layers that are there to help keep you safe from all kinds of security threats. There is no VPN available right now that offers all of these protocols together, but there are some which are offering two or even three of these security layers on their platform. If security is a major concern for you, then you should look for a VPN that’s offering multiple security layers, and invest in that because that’s the only way to be secure on the web now.