*A bodyguard for rapper Wale as arrested Tuesday after being accused of carrying a loaded firearm near a Boston nightclub without a license.

The Boston Globe reports Eric Miller pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. Bail was set at $50,000 cash.

The prosecutor and Miller’s defense attorney have identified him as a bodyguard for Washington D.C. artist Wale, whose songs include “Bad” and “The Matrimony.”

Cops say Miller was arrested at the nightclub on Sunday after he was identified as one of the participants in a fight.

According to police, Miller told the officers he had placed a gun in a nearby vehicle and they recovered it. Authorities say he didn’t have a valid firearms license.