*For a lot of folks, boxing is simply NOT a classy sport. And what happened over the weekend after a fight in Maryland will only add to that notion.

In what was definitely not a classy move, Leon Lawson, the uncle of boxer and super middleweight champ, Andre Dirrell – sucker punched Jose Uzcategu – Dirrell opponent, AFTER the fight was over.

The very ill-advised series of punches came in wake of Uzcategu’s late hit KO’d Dirrell after the bell had rung.

Super middleweight champion Andre Dirrell may suffer the consequences of his uncle’s actions for some time to come after an ill-advised sucker punch. Lawson obviously had a problem with what happened with the late hit that dazed his nephew and stormed Uzcategui’s corner and the rest is history.

But specifically, what happened was … when Uzcategui wasn’t looking, Lawson popped the unaware Venezuelan fighter in the jaw, followed by another right which landed. Some are surprised that Uzcategui did not fall but simply put his hands up to protect himself. Meanwhile, Lawson is wanted by local police for questioning. Watch above.

By the way, Uzcategui (26-2) had earlier sent Dirrell (26-2) to the canvas with a combination that referee Bill Clancy ruled came after the bell.

Uzcategui led on two of three judges’ scorecards at the time, and was tied on the other.

Local police were reportedly seeking Lawson for questioning.

“I’m sorry for what my coach has done,” Dirrell said.

“My coach is my family, my uncle, and he was worried. He cares for me. He loves me. Please forgive him.”